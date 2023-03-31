FACT CHECK: Did Stormy Daniels Recently Release This Statement Denying Her Affair With Trump?

A post shared on Instagram purports porn star Stormy Daniels recently released a statement denying she had an affair with former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is misleading. A closer look at the image shows the statement is dated Jan. 30, 2018. A Washington Post article dated Jan. 31, 2018, references Daniels’ statement.

Trump was indicted by a New York Grand Jury on approximately 30 counts stemming from business fraud, according to CNN. The former president is expected to turn himself in and appear in court by Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

The Instagram post appears to show a document signed by Daniels which states that she had not received engaged in an affair with the former president.

“BREAKING: Signed official statement of Stormy Daniels admits affair never happened and that she was not paid ‘hush money,'” the Instagram post, liked over 26,000 times, purports. The post includes a photo of Daniels’ statement where she reiterates that both she and Trump had denied they’d engaged in an affair in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The claim is misleading. A closer look at the image shows the statement is dated Jan. 30, 2018. A Washington Post article dated Jan. 31, 2018, references Daniels’ statement. Daniels’ representative, Gina Rodriguez confirmed the authenticity of the statement at the time, the outlet indicated.

Although Daniels claimed she did not have an affair with Trump via her statement, she told CBS News’ Anderson Cooper she had slept with the now-former president during a March 2018 interview on “60 Minutes.”

There are no credible news reports suggesting Daniels recently changed her statements. Likewise, Daniels has not referenced the purported claim on her verified Twitter and Instagram accounts. In addition, Trump has not publicly addressed the purported claim on his website or TRUTH Social account. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Make This Post Stating His Own Indictment Would Be An Indictment Of All?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.