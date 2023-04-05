FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Effects Of ‘Project HAARP?’

A video shared on Twitter claims to show the effects of “Project HAARP” and radio waves on a body of water.

Verdict: False

The video shows a common event in Indonesia. It has nothing to do with a “Project HAARP” or radio waves.

Fact Check:

The Twitter video purportedly shows the Alaska-based High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) and radio waves on a body of water. The video was viewed more than 450,000 times.

The video, however, does not show the effects of HAARP on a body of water. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video was posted in January 2023 and shows the “Ombak Bono.” The “Ombak Bono” or the “Bono” are tidal bores that are common in Indonesia’s Kampar River, according to Surfer Today.

Ermmmm no. This is the Ombak Bono from 25th Jan. 2023 this year, it’s a natural event that occurs often https://t.co/nMih1U4kG4 https://t.co/wEzMBVZ8G3 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 1, 2023

“Ermmmm no. This is the Ombak Bono from 25th Jan. 2023 this year, it’s a natural event that occurs often,” Aurora Intel tweeted.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks describes HAARP as a search facility that studies energy and patterns in the ionosphere. HAARP has been the subject of conspiracies related to storms and unusual weather patterns, according to NBC News. (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show Flooding From China’s Three Gorges Dam)

Check Your Fact previously addressed a video in January 2022 claiming to show a tsunami in the Tonga. The video instead shows the “Bono” tidal bores from Indonesia.