FACT CHECK: Video Shows Protests Against Spanish Government, Not World Economic Forum

A video shared on Twitter claims to show Spanish protests against the World Economic Forum (WEF).

🙌Spain is done with the WEF pic.twitter.com/MXKwt1YfiH — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) April 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The protests were against Spain’s government, not the WEF. There is no evidence of recent protests in Spain against the WEF.

Fact Check:

The video, viewed more than 170,000 times, claims to show Spanish protests against the WEF. The video’s caption reads, “Spain is done with the WEF.”

However, there is no evidence that this video shows protests against the WEF. Through a keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the original video was posted Jan. 21, 2023, on TikTok. The video was tagged with hashtags about Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the Plaza de Cibeles. Check Your Fact geolocated the video and found it was taken from a building near the Plaza de Cibeles.

At the time the TikTok video was posted, tens of thousands of people protested against the Spanish government in the Plaza de Cibeles, according to Reuters. These protests, organized by right-wing Spanish parties and groups, were against the government’s decision to abolish the crime of sedition and a law that lowered penalties for some sexual crimes, Le Monde reported.

Check Your Fact could not find any credible news outlets reporting on any mass Spanish protests against the WEF, but did find reporting on other mass protests in Spain. For example, hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers protested in February over the state of Spain’s healthcare system, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Announce The US Must Implement A One-Child Policy?)

Misinformation around the WEF is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming a spokesperson for the United Nations and WEF said that the “era of free will is over.”