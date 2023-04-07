FACT CHECK: Video Is From Movie Set, Not Russian-Ukrainian War

A video shared on Twitter claims to show an event from the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Verdict: Misleading

The video is from an upcoming film. It is not a video from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Fact Check:

A leak of classified NATO and American plans in Ukraine have prompted an investigation into the source of the disclosure, according to The New York Times. Copies of the documents have appeared on Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, the outlet reported.

The Twitter video, viewed more than 500,000 times, implies to show a staged event from the Russian-Ukrainian war. The video shows a camera crew following a group of men dressed in Ukrainian camouflage and wearing yellow armbands.

However, the video shows a set from an upcoming short film. Through a reverse image and keyword search, Check Your Fact found that the video shows the set of the Latvian-Ukrainian short film called “Hope.” The Latvian outlet Rus.LSM.lv also had behind-the-scenes footage and interviewed the film’s director.

The footage in the news article matches some of the footage from the Twitter video. For example, in the first few seconds of the Twitter video shows a man in a beanie. He is interviewed further by the Latvian outlet. Furthermore, the explosion seen in the Twitter video matches the same location and hallway as the Latvian outlet’s news segment.

The filming of the video took place in a former military base, according to Rus.LSM.lv. The film’s director and writer is Artem Kocharyan, a former Ukrainian soldier, who also worked on a documentary film about seven Ukrainian refugees, Ukrinform reported. (RELATED: Did Estonia Donate Strelas To Ukraine And Purchase Stingers?)

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not new. In February, Check Your Fact debunked social media claims that there was “zero footage” of the conflict.