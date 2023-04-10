FACT CHECK: Did Jim Cramer Tweet He Was ‘Very Confident Trump Is Not Getting Indicted?’

A screenshot shared on Twitter purports CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer allegedly tweeted he was “very confident” that former President Donald Trump “is not getting indicted.”

Verdict: False

The tweet is digitally fabricated. A CNBC spokesperson denied the tweet’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Trump appeared in a New York courtroom Apr. 4, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts, according to The New York Times. Following his Tuesday arraignment, the former president called out the “lawless” justice system in a speech from his Mar-a-Lago residence, The Hill reported.

“I’m very confident Trump is not getting indicted,” the screenshot of the purported tweet from Cramer reads. The post has garnered over 800,000 views at the time of publication.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Cramer made the purported remark. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the website for CNBC’s “Mad Money” nor on Cramer’s verified social media accounts. In addition, Trump has not publicly addressed the purported claim via his TRUTH Social account.

The tweet is digitally fabricated. The screenshot of the tweet was posted on Mar. 30 by @alifarhat. The social media user, whose profile display name is “Not Jerome Powell,” publishes “financial parody and sarcasm,” according to their bio. (RELATED: Did Trump Claim He Will Make A ‘Last Stand’ From The Trump Tower Applebee’s?)

“This is not a real tweet from Jim Cramer,” a CNBC spokesperson denied the tweet’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Misinformation surrounding Trump’s indictment and subsequent arrangement have circulated on social media since Apr. 4. Check Your Fact recently corrected a claim suggesting the former president paid $30,000 to a doorman to hide a story about an out-of-wedlock child.