FACT CHECK: Image Shows Fake CNN Article About Doctors And COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Twitter claims to show a CNN article about doctors recommending COVID-19 vaccines be injected into patients’ p****.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the image is fabricated.

Fact Check:

COVID-19 vaccine mandates are expected to be ended for students attending the State and City Universities of New York in May 2023, according to the New York Post. The U.S. is also planning to spend $5 billion to increase the speed of development of new vaccines and treatments against the virus, Fox Business reported.

The image claims to show a CNN article headlined, “Doctors Encourage COVID-19 Vaccine Injections In Penis.” The sub-headline claims the study is from the University of California.

However, there is no evidence for this article. Check Your Fact reviewed CNN’s website for the alleged article, which did not yield any results. A similar search for a study from the University of California also did not yield any results.

Other factors showed that the image is altered. The image lacks a byline, which is common in CNN articles. It also has a different format from articles that are on CNN’s desktop website and mobile website.

“This is a fabricated image and not something CNN published,” Bridget Leininger, a spokesperson for CNN, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did CNN Air This Chyron About ‘Two Deadly Viruses’ Killing Nigerians?)

The image has been circulating since 2021, according to AAP Fact Check. There is no evidence of any such University of California study, the outlet reported. Furthermore, the doctor pictured in the image is Dr. Mohitkumar Ardeshana, who is a doctor based in California.

Ardeshana told Boom Live in 2021 that the “article is completely fake. I have not said anything about such a study. It is a work of mischief by someone.”

Altered news articles are commonly shared by social media users. For example, Check Your Fact debunked an image claiming to show CNN reporting that the Taliban banned sanitary napkins.