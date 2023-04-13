FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Announce A New Tesla Feature That Scans The Driver’s Testicles?

A video shared on Instagram allegedly shows a video of Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk stating he is adding a new Tesla feature that will scan the driver’s testicles to unlock and start the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anchor Bear (@anchor_bear)

Verdict: False

The video is digitally fabricated. The footage used of Musk was taken at the World Government Summit and does not depict Musk talking about the alleged new feature.

Fact Check:

Tesla will be building a new factory in Shanghai, China for the production of its large-scale batteries, Megapacks, according to BBC. The company announced that the new facility is capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks a year, CNBC reports.

The Instagram post allegedly shares a video of Musk discussing a new Tesla feature that would scan the driver’s testicles to unlock and start the car. In the video, Musk is wearing a dress shirt and blazer with many windows behind him.

“Yeah, so the newest Tesla feature is that the seat will take a high resolution scan of your balls,” Musk appears to say. “You can then use your ball print to biometrically unlock and start the car. We call the tech ‘particular testicular detection.’”

The video is fabricated, however. A reverse image search reveals that the actual video of Musk speaking was taken in March 2023 the World Government Summit, and Musk does not mention “particular testicular detection.” Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Tesla adding such a feature. (RELATED: Does Tesla’s Cybertruck Come With A Free Lifetime Twitter Blue Check Mark?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Tesla and Twitter for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time Musk has been the subject of misinformation over his products. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Mush had increased the price of Twitter’s subscription service, Twitter Blue.