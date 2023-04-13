FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Polish TV Broadcast Stating Poland Will Reclaim Ukrainian Territories In 2023?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a plan for Poland to reclaim its former territories from Ukraine.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. The video originates from a newscast in 2014 about a letter from Russia to Poland proposing to divide up Ukrainian territories.

Fact Check:

Allegedly, two videos emerged online of Russian soldiers beheading Ukrainians soldiers, one posted on a pro-Russia site and one on Twitter, according to CNN. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dubbed the footage “evil” and called those involved “beasts” and “murderers,” The Guardian reported.

The Facebook video purports Poland will reclaim its former territories that now belong to Ukraine. The footage shows a newscast allegedly depicting a simulated division of territory of the country.

“In Poland, local state TV is already dividing Ukraine,” the post’s caption reads. “Stollen (sic) elections have catastrophic consequences, Poland projected map of Ukraine is a landlocked shadow of its former self however restores former Russian land.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. It originates from Polish television channel TVP Info and dates back to March 2014. The article says the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter from the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia detailing a proposal to divide up Ukraine.

Check Your Fact found no recent credible news reports about Poland dividing Ukraine.



Check Your Fact has reached out to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

