FACT CHECK: Did Budweiser Lose $800 Million In One Day?

beer company Budweiser lost $800 million in one day.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

A Budweiser distributor in Missouri has canceled events featuring the brand’s Clydesdale horses citing safety concerns that stem from Bud Light’s partnership with transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney, according to the New York Post. Bud Light is facing a boycott over its partnership with Mulvaney, Newsweek reported.

The post claims the beer company lost a large amount of sales over a 24-hour period due to a boycott stemming from the partnership. “BUDWEISER Lost $800-MILLION in ONE DAY!! That is what you get!! STUPID PEOPLE!!” the Facebook post purports.

The claim is false, appearing to stem from a recent article published by the website, “Patriot Party Press.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it’s “a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

The article claims the beer company purportedly took “a massive nose-dive in their stock” after Bud Light recently teamed up with Mulvaney. (RELATED: Did Anheuser-Busch Fire Its Entire Marketing Department?)

There are no credible news reports indicating Budweiser lost $800 million in one day. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the beer company’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company that owns Budweiser, has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

Bud Light recently teamed up with Mulvaney to promote its March Madness contest, which prompted backlash from conservatives, including entertainer Kid Rock, according to NBC News.

Check Your Fact has contacted Budweiser via Anheuser-Busch for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.