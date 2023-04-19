FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Call Letitia James An ‘Animal?’

A post on shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump called New York Attorney General Letitia James an “animal” on his Truth Social account.

Verdict: False

The post is a fabrication. There is no evidence that Trump made this statement.

Fact Check:

Trump recently announced that if elected president he will mandate that all federal employees take a civic test to determine if they have “an understanding of our constitutional limited government,” The Independent reported. Trump also spoke out about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ feud with Disney over the “Don’t Say Gay” law, stating that Disney is “destroying” the governor, according to The Hill.

The twitter post purports Trump called James an”‘animal” in a long Truth Social post. The Twitter post shares a screenshot of the alleged Truth Social post, which shows it was made three minutes prior to the screenshot.

“I HAD MY DEPOSITION TAKEN BY AN ANIMAL TODAY,” the alleged post reads. “THE COURT REPORTER LADY-NICE LEGS! -WAS CRYING SO BAD SHE COULD BARELY KEEP TYPING THE WORDS ‘FIFTH AMENDMENT.’ SHE SAID ‘SIR, I’M SORRY’ LIKE AT LEAST 400 TIMES.”

There is no credible news report that suggests this tweet is authentic. There is no record of this statement on Trump’s verified Truth Social. (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Endorse Ron DeSantis For President?)

The screenshot appears to have originated on a satirical Twitter account called Mrs. Betty Bowers. The account followed up this post with a tweet that clarified that this post was satirical saying, “NOTE; That ‘truth’ is PARODY.” Truth Social posts are called “truths.” This account has posted other content that is similar in nature.

This is not the first time misinformation about a Republican making a post has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Lauren Boebert tweeted about the “rule of law.”