FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Violence In A Chicago Walmart?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a fight that broke out recently in a Chicago Walmart.

Just another Sunday night in a Chicago Walmart. There is no question why they are closing stores. pic.twitter.com/FmvgWKICZM — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) April 17, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video was not recorded in Chicago.

Fact Check:

Chicago Police responded to riots that took place downtown when large groups of teenagers destroyed property, burned cars and shot two people, the New York Post reported. An investigation is underway after witness says police refused to interfere as a woman was beaten by the mob, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

The Twitter post purports a violent fight broke out in a Chicago Walmart. The video posted to Twitter on Apr. 17 shows several shoppers fighting at the checkout counters in Walmart.

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video clip was taken recently in Chicago. The video dates back to Oct. 2022 in Ferguson, Missouri, according to local news outlet KMOV4.

The report shared that residents near this Walmart location have called for the store to be closed due to the frequency of incidents that have occurred there. The Police Chief responded to those demands saying he does not feel that the store is a “public nuisance.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Road Out OF Bakhmut?)

