FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Call Michael Cohen A ‘Cereal Liar’?

An image shared on Twitter claims former President Donald Trump called his former lawyer Michael Cohen a “cereal liar.”

Donald Trump a few years ago: “I went to an Ivy League school, I’m very highly educated. I know words. I have the best words.” Trump today: “Cereal liar.” 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/hl5L69p0VP — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 16, 2023

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Trump called Cohen a “cereal liar.”

Fact Check:

Trump sued Cohen, his former lawyer, for $500 million, according to The New York Times. Cohen is a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump for falsifying business records, the outlet reported.

The Twitter image claims to show a Trump Truth Social post where he called Cohen a “cereal liar.”

“The jailbird Michael “Longhead” Cohen is a cereal liar. He hid a wire in MANY of our at the time cordial perfect meetings. He should have never be trusted yet SDNY Alvin “Cannot” Bragg and the low IQ grand jury has taken him at his word!!! We need to TAKE OUR ONCE GREAT AMERICA back!!!” the alleged Truth Social Post reads.

However, there is no evidence Trump sent this Truth Social post. If he had, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact also reviewed Trump’s Truth Social account and his website, which did not yield any results for the alleged post calling Cohen a “cereal liar.”

Check Your Fact also reviewed archived screenshots from the Wayback Machine and archive.today. These screenshots did not yield any results for the alleged Truth Social post from Trump. (RELATED: Did Trump Release A Statement Calling DeSantis A ‘RINO?’)

Check Your Fact reached out to Trump’s press team and will update this article if a response is provided.