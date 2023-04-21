FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The British Labour Party Leader Wearing A Skirt?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer wearing a skirt.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally fabricated. The genuine photo can be found in articles from credible news outlets and shows Starmer wearing jeans, not a skirt.

Fact Check:

Starmer recently said conservatives have taken a “wrecking ball” to the criminal justice system in the U.K., according to BBC. He faced criticism for this comment, leading him to be nicknamed, “Sir Softy,” for being too soft on crime, according to The Guardian.

The Facebook post purports Starmer was seen wearing a skirt. The image shared appears to show Starmer walking while wearing a plain blue T-shirt with a red and white patterned skirt that reaches his ankles. “It’s all beginning to make sense now!” the caption reads.

The photo is digitally fabricated, however. The unedited photo can be seen in an article from Daily Mail, which shows Starmer in jeans, not a skirt. The original image was credited to photographer Trevor Adams.

Another picture of Starmer that appears to have been taken at the same moment appears in an article from The Sun. (RELATED: Does This Image Show U.K. Parliament Members Fighting In October 2022?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to Starmer’s office and the photographer for comment. This piece will be updated accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time a fabricated image of someone has gone viral. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image claiming to show Pope Francis in an oversized white puffer coat.