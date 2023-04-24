FACT CHECK: Did Former CIA Director Admit The Chemtrail Conspiracy Theory Is Real?

A post on shared on social media purports former CIA Director John Brennan admitted to the chemtrails conspiracy theory.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. Brennan did not admit to a conspiracy theory.

Fact Check:

The social media app TikTok has announced it will remove videos that deny the existence of climate change, Sky News reported. These video will be removed ahead of Earth day as well as directing users who search for climate based content to genuine information.

The Facebook post purports Brennan supported the conspiracy theory that the government is using chemtrails to release toxins. The video posted on Facebook shows Brennan speaking at an event about geoengineering and emerging technology.

“Geoengineering, NO LONGER A CONSPIRACY THEORY,” the text on the video reads. “CIA DIRECTOR ADMITS PLAN FOR GEOENGINEERING AKA CHEMTRAILS.”

There is no credible news report that suggests Brennan was revealing any hidden truths about a conspiracy. The video dates back to 2016 when Brennan spoke at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations. Brennan shared details about emerging technology in the field of geoengineering called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI). Brennan said of SAI that it “potentially could help reverse the warming effects of global climate change.”

This process is not proof of the conspiracy theory surrounding chemtrails, as detailed by Harvard University. This theory poses that aircrafts release chemicals as they fly that negatively impact humans. Speculation on the effect includes sterilization, mind control and weather manipulation. According to reports from the Associate Press, the technology is being investigated but is not currently being used.(RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

