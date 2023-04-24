FACT CHECK: Is Reese’s Terminating Its Relationship With Hershey’s Due To ‘Wokeness?’

A post shared on Facebook purports Reese’s is terminating its relationship with Hershey’s Chocolates over the brand’s recent “wokeness.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. A spokesperson for the Hershey Company denied the claim’s authenticity.

Fact Check:

The Hershey Company is set to buy two manufacturing plants to expand its snack-making capabilities, according to Penn Live. The moves come only a year after the company acquired Pretzels Inc., local outlet WFMZ reported.

The Facebook post purports Reese’s terminated its relationship with Hershey’s Chocolates over the brand’s recent “wokeness.” The post further claims Reese’s has switched to Nestle’s Chocolate, saying it wants its candy to be “regular” and not “woke.”

The claim is false. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports indicating Reese’s terminated its relationship with Hershey’s Chocolates over the brand’s recent “wokeness.” Likewise, the Hershey Company has neither referenced the claim on its official website nor verified social media accounts. In addition, Reese’s has not publicly addressed the claim via its verified Twitter account.

The claim originally stems from an article published by the website, “Patriot Party Press.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it is “a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” An iteration of the claim was also published by the website “Skenderaj Press” on Mar. 22. (RELATED: Did Anheuser-Busch Fire Its Entire Marketing Department?)

“You are correct in your investigation that the story is false,” a spokesperson for the Hershey Company denied the claim’s authenticity in an email to Check Your Fact. The spokesperson noted that Snopes also had identified the claim as satirical via the same email.

Hershey’s Chocolates experienced backlash following its 2023 International Women’s Day campaign, which featured transgender woman Fae Johnstone, according to The Hill. Conservatives called for a boycott of the company online, saying that its choice to include a transgender woman in its campaign was “erasing women,” Time reported.