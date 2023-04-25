FACT CHECK: Did Mayor Eric Adams Say New York City Will Ban Meat And Dairy?

A post shared on social media purports New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to ban meat and dairy products from the city.

NYC Mayor said he will start banning meat and dairy products They are destroying America https://t.co/L5hnMxxrWj — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 19, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. Adams is not banning meat in New York.

Fact Check:

New York City’s climate campus will open on Governors Island in 2028, The New York Daily News reported. The $700 million facility will be dedicated to climate research and green job training.

The Twitter post purports that New York City is preparing to ban meat products in an effort to decrease emissions. The post shares a link to a video of Adams speaking about the alleged ban.

“NYC Mayor said he will start banning meat and dairy products,” the caption reads. “They are destroying America.”

There is no credible news report that suggests that the Mayor has banned meat. The post shared a video clip from a press conference that Adams had to discuss the emissions caused by meat production. He announced a move to offer plant-based foods in hospitals and public schools to help curb the intake of animal products according NYC Public Schools and NYC Health and Hospitals respectively. (RELATED: Did Hillary Clinton Endorse Ron DeSantis For President?)

At no point in the video did Adams say he will eliminate meat from the city. Adams did state there will be animal products available for patients and students.

