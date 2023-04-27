FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Caskets For ‘Mass Extinction’?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show coffins prepared for “mass extinction.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for the claim. The video actually shows burial vaults produced by a company that makes funeral products.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video shows a man introducing the footage, stating that a man named Dale Bohannon found something “very interesting” during a business trip. The footage appears to show several black containers, and the speaker claims he found them in Madison, Georgia.

“They have been preparing for Mass Extinction with these Death Caskets,” reads text displayed in the video.

The claim is baseless, however. The video is not recent, but instead has circulated the internet for several years and was posted to YouTube in September 2008.

The claim was debunked in 2008 by a newspaper called Morgan County Citizen. In the article, Vantage Products Corporation Vice President of Operations Michael Lacey explained coffins are not shown in the video. Instead, they are “the outer container for caskets,” used to protect the coffin and maintain level ground above.

Lacey further explained that the burial vaults were stored in Madison, Georgia because it was the most cost-effective place. (RELATED: Did The NYT Use A Photo Of Coffins From An Italian Shipwreck For An Article On Coronavirus Deaths?)



Check Your Fact reached out to the manufacturers of Vantage Standard for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.