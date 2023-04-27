FACT CHECK: Did This Magazine Feature A Caricature Of The Dalai Lama And Zelenskyy?

A post on shared on social media purports The New European featured a caricature of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Dalai Lama on a cover.

Verdict: False

The image is a fabrication. There is no evidence that this cover was published.

Fact Check:

Chinese President Xi Jinping had a call on Wednesday with Zelenskyy, CNN reported. China is seeking to establish peace and end the conflict in Ukraine and Zelenskyy described the conversation as “a long and meaningful phone call.”

The Twitter purports British magazine, The New European, published an offensive cover featuring Zelenskyy and the Dalai Lama. The post shares an image of a Magazine cover that shows a cartoon image of Zelenskyy sitting on the Dalai Lama’s lap with his tongue out and Zelenskyy saying, “I’ll suck it if you pay me!” while U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is looking on.

“How much is Britain willing to pay to resolve the Ukrainian crisis,” the subheading reads.

There is no credible news report that suggests this cover is an authentic New European issue from April. However, their website features no such cover on any of their April issues. Sunak was featured on a recent cover, but he was depicted positively.

The New European confirmed the cover is not authentic on their Twitter account by publishing a column in their “lie of the week” section. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

It’s LIE OF THE WEEK time .. this week’s winner; Vladimir Putin and a very mediocre anonymous cartoonist from the Russian Federation 🤡 pic.twitter.com/BawDX5mI36 — The New European – Think Without Borders (@TheNewEuropean) April 20, 2023

The cover is a reference to the viral video of the Dalai Lama kissing a child on his lap. He later apologized for the incident, which he says he “regrets,” but added that he “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way,” CNN reported.

This is not the first time an image or video has been shared online with a false or misleading caption. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a video showed an axe attack by a transgender woman.