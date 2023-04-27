FACT CHECK: Is This A Recent Video Of Police Allegedly Beating Protestors In France?

A video shared on Twitter purports to show French Police allegedly beating protestors during a recent demonstration.

The French police continue to train the population the basics of democracy pic.twitter.com/HLe5yJNB2n — Avia.Pro – 🛡️Foreign Affairs – 📡Geopolitics (@avia_pro) April 22, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is not recent. The original video shows police clashing with protestors at an anti-COVID Pass demonstration in September 2021, according to London Daily.

Fact Check:

Protestors invaded stock market operator Euronext’s offices in Paris on Apr. 20 over French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, according to Reuters. The core of Macron’s pension reform, which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64, was signed into law by France’s Constitutional Council on Apr. 14, CNBC reported.

In the video, the caption claims French police can be seen aggressively beating protestors. “The French police continue to train the population the basics of democracy,” the Twitter footage, viewed over 3,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. The video is not included in any credible news reports about the recent pension reform protests in France. Likewise, the video is neither referenced on the French Police’s website nor on its verified social media accounts. In addition, Macron has not publicly commented on the purported video.

The original video was uploaded to YouTube in September 2021, meaning it predates recent French protests about pension reform. A translation of the video’s description indicates the incident took place on Sep. 4, 2021 at the Westfield Shopping Center and the Metro.

The clash between the police and the protestors captured in the video was part of an anti-COVID Pass demonstration, according to London Daily. The French Police arrested two women in connection with the protest, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Police Participating In A Protest In France?)

French protests over pension reform have been occurring since January, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Check Your Fact has contacted the French Police/Police Nationale for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.