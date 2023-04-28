FACT CHECK: Did The Red Roof Inn Announce A ‘Suicidal Suite?’

A post on shared on social media purports that hotel chain Red Roof Inn has instituted “suicidal suites.”

THE DEVIL IS INDEED WORKING OVERTIME.

Red Roof Inn Hotel in America where people check in to commit suicide? …and people are already making reservations? What is going on in the world? Where is this world heading to? Can you imagine this? pic.twitter.com/uXm1UFJZXh — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 25, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. This claim stems from satire.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports Red Rood Inn will offer “suicide rooms.” The post features a video allegedly from the hospitality company with a voice over explaining the new rooms available for committing suicide in.

“THE DEVIL IS INDEED WORKING OVERTIME,” the caption reads. “Red Roof Inn Hotel in America where people check in to commit suicide? …and people are already making reservations? What is going on in the world? Where is this world heading to? Can you imagine this?”

There is no credible news report that suggests this claim is true. In the bottom corner of the video is a logo for the satirical website The Onion. The Onion posted this story back in 2013, titled “Red Roof Inn Announces New Suicidal Suite.”

The Onion is a well known parody site that features a disclaimer in the “about section“ of their website that reads, “The First Amendment protects satire as a form of free speech and expression. The Onion uses invented names in all of its stories, except in cases where public figures are being satirized.” (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

This is not the first time an image or video has been shared online with a false or misleading caption. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a Kansas House Bill would authorize “genital inspections of children.”