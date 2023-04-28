FACT CHECK: Does Twitter Consider It ‘Hateful Conduct’ To Attack Twitter Blue Subscribers?

A photo shared on Facebook alleges Twitter’s “Hateful Conduct” policy states that attacks on users based on “Twitter Blue status” are prohibited.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. Twitter’s genuine Hateful Conduct page does not mention Twitter Blue subscribers.

Fact Check:

A number of dead celebrities on Twitter have appeared to have subscribed to Twitter Blue after their deaths, according to the Verge. Since checkmarks started disappearing from those who aren’t subscribed, Twitter users such as author Neil Gaiman, actor Ron Perlman and astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson claim to be receiving check marks without paying, CBS News reported.

A Facebook post claims Twitter prohibits discrimination against users based on “Twitter Blue status.” The post shares an image which appears to show Twitter’s “Hateful Conduct” page within its Help Center.

“Overview April 2023 You may not directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease, or Twitter Blue status,” it appears to read.

The image is digitally fabricated. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Twitter Blue subscribers being added to the list. Twitter recently, however, quietly removed protections for transgender users on the website, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Was Joe Biden’s Twitter Handle Designated As A Business Account?)



The genuine Hateful Conduct page shows the same list, but without “Twitter Blue status.” No such guidelines also appear on the Twitter Blue information page.

Check Your Fact reached out to Twitter for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.