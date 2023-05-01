FACT CHECK: Did R. Kelly Perform Concerts In Prison?

Photos shared on Twitter allegedly show convicted sex trafficker and former singer R. Kelly performing in prison.

Bruh what?? Is R.Kelly really packin out shows in lockup?? 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Rww3EAlGUn — Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) April 25, 2023

Verdict: False

The images are digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for the facility where Kelly is being held could not authenticate the photos.

Fact Check:

Kelly was recently transferred from a facility in Chicago to a medium-security prison in North Carolina, according to Fox News. Kelly faces a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York, AP News reported.

The Twitter post purports Kelly performed to inmates while he himself was also incarcerated. The images shared in the post appear to show images of the singer in an orange jumpsuit while singing to a crowd dressed the same.

“Bruh what??” the caption reads. “Is R.Kelly really packin out shows in lockup??”

The photos are AI generated, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Kelly putting on any concerts in prison.

Kelly was transferred to FMC Butner in North Carolina recently, according to the NY Post. Although the Federal Bureau of Prisons doesn’t disclose reasons for inmate transfers, Kelly was in need of medical treatment for health issues, the outlet reports. For this reason, it is unlikely he performed while in prison. (RELATED: Did R. Kelly Escape From Prison?)



While the prison can not comment on inmate activity for safety reasons, a spokesperson was able to share with Check Your Fact via email that they “do not vouch for the authenticity of the images.”

