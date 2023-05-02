FACT CHECK: No, Bakhmut Has Not Been ‘Completely Liberated’ By Ukraine

A video shared on Facebook claims Bakhmut has been “completely liberated” by Ukraine.



Verdict: False

Most of Bakhmut is controlled by Russia. There is no evidence that Ukraine has liberated Bakhmut.

Fact Check:

Bakhmut has been the site of heavy fighting between Ukraine and Russia for months, according to BBC News. Ukraine is rationing ammunition, and Ukrainian soldiers are worried they will lose Western support, the outlet reported.

The video, viewed more than 12,000 times, claims Ukraine liberated Bakhmut. The video’s caption reads, “Bakhmut Completely Liberated: Kremlin Ordered the Russian Soldiers to Retreat!”

There is, however, no evidence that Bakhmut has been liberated by Ukraine. If Russia had been pushed out of Bakhmut by Ukraine, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has not confirmed that Bakhmut has been liberated, either.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a non-partisan think tank that publishes daily assessments of the Russian-Ukrainian War, reported in its April 25 assessment that Russia continued its assault on western Bakhmut. (RELATED: Did Estonia Donate Strelas To Ukraine And Purchase Stingers?)

“Geolocated footage posted on April 24 shows that Wagner Group forces made marginal advances southwest of the Bakhmut-2 rail station in western Bakhmut. Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner forces advanced in southern and western Bakhmut, where the fighting is heaviest,” reads part of the assessment.

A Ukrainian commander fighting in Bakhmut said on April 26 that Ukrainian forces were holding onto their positions, according to a translation posted by WarTranslated, a Twitter account that translates videos and social media posts from the war.

Commander of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade, Roman Grischenko, reporting from Bakhmut on 26 April 2023. pic.twitter.com/0Aewk1vc5N — Dmitri (@wartranslated) April 26, 2023



Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that Ukraine had “liberated” Bakhmut in March 2023.