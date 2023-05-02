FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish This Tweet About Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

A post shared on Facebook purports CNN published a tweet stating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans on using mass immigration to fix his country’s demographic issues.



Verdict: False

The tweet is digitally fabricated. The tweet does not appear posted to CNN’s verified feed.

Fact Check:

A Zelenskyy advisor is blaming the U.S. for “unleashing a major war in Europe” in reference to the ongoing battle between Russia and Ukraine, according to Newsweek. A Russian attack on cities across Ukraine left at least 26 people dead Apr. 28, France24 reported.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans on using mass immigration to fix the country’s demographic issues. ‘We will become a new diverse and multicultural nation that will be the model state for the rest of Europe,'” the purported tweet from CNN reads.

The claim is false. The purported tweet has not been referenced in any credible news reports. Likewise, the claim is neither referenced on CNN’s website nor on its verified social media accounts. Likewise, Zelenskyy has not publicly addressed the purported claim.

The tweet is digitally fabricated. Iterations of the purported CNN tweet have circulated on the meme websites “9GAG” and “iFunny,” which indicates it’s most likely meant to be humorous and not taken seriously. (RELATED: Did Volodymyr Zelenskyy Say He Would No Longer Take A Call Xi Jinping?)

The fabricated tweet is not the first time Zelenskyy has been the focus of a false claim or deception. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was pranked into thinking he participated in a video call with Zelenskyy back in January, according to CNN. Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin were behind the prank, the outlet indicated. The pranksters also previously deceived International Monetary Fund President Christine Lagarde and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Check Your Fact has contacted CNN for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.