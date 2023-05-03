FACT CHECK: You Will Not Be Fined $800 For Releasing Balloons In Michigan As of April 2023.

A post shared on social media purports that the state of Michigan has passed a law banning the release of balloons outdoors.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The legislation has not been voted on yet.

Fact Check:

Michigan is facing a potential record-breaking May snowstorm, NBC News reported. On Monday morning the state saw 13 inches of snow fall and the northernmost parts are expected to see as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow.

The Facebook post claims that new legislation has been passed banning balloon releases. The claim is made in a text format and provides no further explanation of the alleged law.

“So no more Ballon[sic] releases no where in Michigan,” the caption reads. “You will be fined $800 no matter the occasion.”

There is no credible news report that releasing balloons under any circumstance results in a fine. The post was most likely referencing Bill No. 294, which was introduced to the state senate by Democratic Sen. Mallory McMorrow on April 25 in an effort to reduce waste and has not yet been passed. The bill does include potential fines for violators for releasing balloons, but also includes amendments to allow for specific cases.

Similar bills have been introduced in the Michigan state legislature in the past, but failed to make it to the floor vote. Other states have passed bans on outdoor balloon releases. Virginia recently banned the release of balloons that are made of “any material that requires more than five minutes’ contact with air or water to degrade.” The state of Hawaii has also passed similar legislation, according to Khon 2. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

This is not the first time a misinterpretation of a law has started the spread of misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that a Kansas House Bill would authorize “genital inspections of children.”