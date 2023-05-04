FACT CHECK: No, AeroFarms Is Not Putting COVID-19 Vaccines Into Food

A video shared on Instagram claims AeroFarms is putting COVID-19 vaccines into foods.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence AeroFarms is putting COVID-19 vaccines into food.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a video of AeroFarms CEO David Rosenberg talking about COVID-19 therapeutics. “Are Whole Foods customers being [vaccinnated] with the C19 mRNA shot via food products without their customer’s knowledge or consent?” the text on the video reads.

However, there is no evidence that AeroFarms is putting COVID-19 vaccines into food products. Rosenberg was talking about research into growing the proteins necessary to create edible vaccines, not putting the vaccines into food. The Instagram video was taken from a 2021 video posted to YouTube by AeroFarms.

Rosenberg said that the company was working “on very specific therapeutic solutions and vaccine boosters as well as creating a platform to produce proteins for protein-based vaccine solutions.”

Marc Oshima, chief marketing officer and co-founder of AeroFarms, told Check Your Fact in an email that “videos suggesting that AeroFarms is putting a vaccine into our commercial leafy greens is not true.”

“Any videos suggesting that AeroFarms is putting a vaccine into our commercial leafy greens is not true and has been flagged as misinformation. This has never been the case and never has it even been explored,” Oshima said.

Oshima explained that the research mentioned by Rosenberg “concluded in 2021 and was conducted in a separate R&D farm in another location from our commercial farms.” That research can be found at Cell. AeroFarms lists its commercial farms and R&D farms as separate facilities. (RELATED: Did Volodymyr Zelenskyy Say He Would No Longer Take A Call From Xi Jinping?)

There has been research into edible vaccines, according to The Associated Press.