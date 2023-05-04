FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show The Boston Dynamics Robot FIghting

A video shared on social media purports to be a video from Boston Dynamics showing a robot practicing hand-to-hand combat.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. This claim stems from satire.

Renowned AI innovator Geoffrey Hinton announced that he has resigned from Google, claiming that he regrets his work in the field, BBC News reported. Hinton mentioned that the danger of AI chatbots is “quite scary” and that the GPT-4’s knowledge “eclipses” that of a person’s.

The Twitter post purports to show a robot learning to fight. The post shares a video of a robot that resembles the one from Boston Dynamics.

There is no credible news report that suggests this video is authentic. No such video was found on the Boston Dynamics website or on their YouTube channel. This video stems from a TikTok account that appears to be a parody. The account handle is deceptively named Bostom_Dynamics. The video has been digitally fabricated. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

There have been fabricated Boston Dynamics videos in the past. The VFX YouTube channel Corridor Crew went viral a few years ago with a video that convinced viewers with a CGI robot.

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Russia suffered 100,000 casualties fighting for Bakhmut.