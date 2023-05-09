FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Reject A Gift From The Air Force Football Team?

A post shared on social media purports President Joe Biden snubbed the gifts the Air Force football team presented him.

Joe Biden hosted the football team today! He was to be presented with a ball signed by the team, a helmet and a football jersey with his name on it. But Biden grabbed only a sweater and began to wander, looking for a way out. pic.twitter.com/z7tJONIp81 — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 29, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports Biden refused gifts the Air Force team presented him with. The short clip shows that Biden received a Jersey, but did not take the football and helmet that were also meant for him.

“Joe Biden hosted the football team today!” the post reads. “He was to be presented with a ball signed by the team, a helmet and a football jersey with his name on it. But Biden grabbed only a sweater and began to wander, looking for a way out.”

There is no credible news report that Biden snubbed the team. The full video shows that Biden posed for photos holding both the football and helmet. After the photo op, a teammate then placed the ball on the stand on the table that was on stage. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

The White House transcript that shows that Biden was presented with all three of the gifts the team had planned to gift him.

This is not the first time that a video was shared online with a false or misleading caption. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video purporting to be Josh Hawley revealed new information regarding Chinese espionage.