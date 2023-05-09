FACT CHECK: Image Showing Migrants On A Bridge Was Taken in 2018, Not 2023

A photo shared on Twitter allegedly shows a large group of migrants crossing the Mexico-United States border in May 2023.

These invaders will be entering our country this week. We no longer have a nation. Prepare accordingly. pic.twitter.com/E5ixH2RZ1S — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) May 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned and was taken in 2018, not 2023. The photographer confirmed the date in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Title 42, a Trump-era policy aimed at turning away migrants at the border to contain the spread of COVID-19, will be expiring on Thursday, according to CNN. Border agents are preparing for a massive surge for when Title 42 is lifted, NBC News reported.

A Twitter post claims to show a recent image of a large group of migrants crossing the border into the U.S. The post shared an image of a large crowd on a bridge with flags, including that of Mexico. “These invaders will be entering our country this week,” the tweet reads. “We no longer have a nation. Prepare accordingly.”

The poster continued in a reply, “REINSTATE TITLE 42!!” In the reply, they shared a link to an article about the expiration of the title.

The image is miscaptioned and was not taken recently, however. The photo was originally captured in 2018 by photographer Guillermo Arias for AFP. “Aerial view of Honduran migrants heading in a caravan to the US, as the (sic) leave Arriaga on their way to San Pedro Tapanatepec, in southern Mexico on October 27, 2018,” the caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Violent Migrants In Calais, France?)



“It’s a 2018 picture taken in southern Mexico during the ‘first caravan,'” Arias confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

The image was also posted in 2018 articles by the Independent, WIRED, and The Guardian.