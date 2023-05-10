FACT CHECK: Did Anheuser Busch Close Half Their U.S. Breweries?

A post shared on social media purports Anheuser Busch, brewery of Bud Light, is closing half of its breweries in the US after sales dip due to their recent marketing campaigns with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. This claim stems from satire.

Fact Check:

Bud Light marketing executive has taken a leave of absence after the Mulvaney controversy, Daily Mail reported. Alissa Heinerscheid who oversaw the controversial advertisement has been replaced by Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing for Budweiser, according to Newsweek.

The Facebook post claims Anheuser Busch is closing several locations. The post shared an article featuring the claim. “Anheuser Busch Closing Half Of Its Breweries In The US After ‘Worst Goof In Marketing History,'” the article title reads.

There is no credible news report that suggests they have closed half of their breweries. The claim appears to have stemmed from a satirical website Last Line of Defense. The website offers a disclaimer that they are a parody website stating, “Dunningkruger.club is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

Anheuser Busch has suffered loss in sales since the boycott started. Newsweek reported that Bud Light sales had gone down 17 percent compared to the same time last year. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

