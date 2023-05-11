FACT CHECK: Did The Guardian Post A Story About The ‘Funny Shaped Eyes’ Of The Japanese Royal Family?

An image shared on social media purports The Guardian published an article that called the Japanese royal family monoethnic and their eyes “funny shaped.”

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. There is no evidence that The Guardian published this headline.

Fact Check:

The Facebook purports The Guardian published a story insulting the Japanese royal family. The post shared a screenshot of the alleged article supposedly written by Adjoa Andoh. “I was appalled at the mono-ethnicity of the Japanese royal family,” the alleged headline reads.

“All those funny shaped eyes must make them blind to the plight of the African fight against slavery,” the article reads.

There is no credible news report that suggests that this piece was published in the Guardian. The image appears to have originated on a satirical Twitter account called The Grauniad. The account’s bio features a disclaimer that reads, “Wrongthink, Newspeak, Thoughtcrime from the Fiction Department at the Ministry of Truth. SPICY SATIRE.”

There is no such headline that appears on The Guardian website. There is no such article found on any of their social media accounts. Furthermore, there is no record of this piece on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

The alleged author, Adjoa Andoh, is a British actress and currently stars in the Netflix series, “Bridgeton.” The alleged article does not appear on any of her socials. Andoh has been outspoken about her views on racism, notably calling the coronation “terribly white,” according to Sky News.

