FACT CHECK: Viral Video Does Not Show A Russian Strike On A NATO Bunker

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a Russian strike on a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) bunker.

Pertama kalinya bunker NATO di Ukraina diluluhlantakkan Rusia. Tambah amsyong AS dan sekutu2nya. Mrk akan mreteli sendiri pd waktunya dr NATO pic.twitter.com/jK9WkK5h4f — Ari3 Ghozi أرى غزى 🇮🇩 (@syahirularif) May 9, 2023

Verdict: False

Part of the video is computer generated. The claim has been repeatedly debunked.

Fact Check:

The video, viewed more than 5,000 times, claims to show a Russian strike on a NATO bunker. The tweet, translated from Malay, reads, “For the first time, NATO bunkers in Ukraine were destroyed by Russia. Add amsyong US and its allies. Mrk will announce himself in time from NATO.”

However, the video has computer-generated imagery that doesn’t show an actual missile strike. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found part of the video showing an explosion. The video is from February 27, 2022, and is titled “What if Russia Started Nuclear War?” while the description notes it was created by a VFX artist.



The image showing the aftermath of the alleged strike was debunked in April by Check Your Fact. The image shows a fuel market on fire, not the aftermath of a Russian strike on a NATO bunker. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

Check Your Fact debunked the claim that hundreds of NATO officers have been killed in a Russian missile strike. Since that fact-check, no credible media outlet has reported that a NATO bunker was destroyed in Ukraine.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is not new. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a Russian drone being shot down over Kyiv.