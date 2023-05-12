FACT CHECK: Did A Fight Break Out During A House Committee Hearing?

A video shared on Facebook purports a fight broke out during a House Committee hearing after California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell allegedly interrupted Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.



Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The original video shows a 2018 House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice Department Inspector General’s Report focused on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 email investigation.

Fact Check:

Swalwell cursed out Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls during a recent House hearing after Nehls mentioned Swalwell’s alleged romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, according to the New York Post. Swalwell reiterated the allegations were not true, even using an expletive to respond to the lawmaker. Fox News reported.

“F.ight BREAKS as Swalwell tries to OUTSMARTS Jim Jordan with SHAMEFUL interuption in questioning,” the Facebook video, liked over 4,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. The original video shows a 2018 House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Justice Department Inspector General’s Report focused on Clinton’s 2016 email investigation. The video opens with Jordan questioning former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The pair share a heated exchange as Jordan accuses Rosenstein of not complying with requests made by the House of Representatives.

Swalwell interjects and asks the committee be brought to a “point of order” and that Jordan allow Rosenstein to respond. At no point does a fight break out between Jordan and Swalwell.

A closer look at the Facebook video’s caption also reveals multiple misspellings, which immediately draws the claim’s authenticity into question. (RELATED: Did Jim Jordan Announce That Ray Epps Will Testify Against The FBI?)

Likewise, there are no credible news reports indicating a fight occurred between the two House representatives. In addition, neither Jordan nor Swalwell has released statements via their respective websites or verified social media accounts responding to the claim.

Check Your Fact has contacted Jordan and Swalwell’s offices for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a falsely captioned video has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley allegedly threatened one of President Joe Biden’s aides with jail time.