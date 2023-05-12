FACT CHECK: Did Kevin McCarthy Announce Nancy Pelosi Will Be Impeached?

A video shared on Facebook purports Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said former House Speaker and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi will be impeached.



Verdict: False

The caption doesn’t match the video, which shows McCarthy and his fellow Republican leaders criticizing the January 6 Committee’s first primetime hearing. A spokesperson for McCarthy confirmed the caption was inaccurate in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

McCarthy did not respond to reporters’ questions Tuesday about former President Donald Trump and Republican Rep. George Santos, according to Insider. Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, and Santos was indicted on federal charges, The Independent reported.

“IT’S OFFICIAL NANCY PELOSI WILL BE IMPÈACHED – Kevin Mccarthy Blows hot at Pelosi,” the Facebook video, viewed 58,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. The video’s caption is inaccurate. The original video shows McCarthy and his fellow Republican leaders criticizing the January 6 Committee’s first primetime hearing during a press conference in June 2022. In the video, McCarthy refers to the committee as the “most political and illegitimate committee” and accuses the Democratic Party of using the committee as a “smokescreen to push their radical agenda.”

Although McCarthy mentions how Pelosi allegedly rejected Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks from serving on the committee, he never makes the purported remark about calling for her impeachment. It should also be noted that McCarthy was still the Republican House Minority Leader at the time, and Pelosi was still the House Speaker.

Furthermore, the U.S. House of Representatives’ website notes Members of Congress, and Senators cannot be impeached, only removed from office with a two-thirds vote by their respective chambers. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Confess To Criminal Activity In A Congressional Hearing?)

Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting McCarthy made the purported remark. In addition, neither McCarthy nor Pelosi has publicly commented on the claim via their respective websites or verified social media accounts.

“The caption is inaccurate and does not reflect the content of the clip, which appears to be from a press conference last Congress,” a spokesperson for McCarthy said in an email to Check Your Fact.

Check Your Fact has also contacted Pelosi’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.