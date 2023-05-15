FACT CHECK: Are Three Medical Schools In North Carolina Transitioning Toddlers?

A post shared on Instagram purports Duke Health, UNC Health, and ECU Health are helping toddlers who play with stereotypically opposite-gender toys to transition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Marie | Truth Seeker (@indivisible.mama)

Verdict: False

The claim appears to stem from a blog post published by the Education First Alliance. The post does not specifically mention transitioning toddlers if they play with stereotypically opposite-gender toys. Spokespersons for Duke Health and ECU Health denied the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Earlier this month, Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed S.B. 613, which makes performing “irreversible gender transition surgeries” on children a felony, according to Fox News. The Florida Legislature also recently passed a bill banning gender-transition care for minors, The New York Times reported.

“Three medical schools in North Carolina are diagnosing TODDLERS who play with stereotypically opposite gender toys as having GENDER DYSPHORIA and are beginning to transition them,” the Instagram post, liked over 100 times, purports.

The claim is false. The claim appears to stem from a blog post published by the Education First Alliance. The post does not specifically mention transitioning toddlers if they play with stereotypically opposite-gender toys.

Likewise, the claim does not appear on Duke Health, UNC Health or ECU Health’s respective websites or their social media accounts. (RELATED: Does Kansas House Bill 2238 Authorize’ Genital Inspections Of Children?’)

A Duke Health spokesperson denied the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

“Online misinformation about toddlers starting gender transitions at Duke is false,” the spokesperson said. “Duke Health has provided high-quality, compassionate, and evidence-based gender care to both adolescents and adults for many years. Care decisions are made by patients, families and their providers and are both age-appropriate and adherent to national and international guidelines.”

The spokesperson added that the therapies are conducted “under these professional guidelines and in accordance with accepted medical standards,” and are “only performed after age 18” unless in an “exceptionally rare” case.

“We are deeply concerned by the intentional spreading of dangerous misinformation resulting in violent threats against our health system, team members and providers. Our primary concern is the safety of our team members and those we are honored to serve. To be clear: ECU Health does not offer gender affirming surgery to minors nor does the health system offer gender affirming transition care to toddlers,” an ECU Health spokesperson explained to Check Your Fact via email.

Check Your Fact has also contacted UNC Health for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.