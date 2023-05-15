FACT CHECK: Does Video Show A Recent Protest In London In Celebration Of The Arrest Of Imran Khan?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows footage of a recent protest in London regarding the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. This video dates back to 2022.

Fact Check:

Khan was arrested on May 9 on corruption charges for allegedly accepting property in exchange for political favors while he was Prime Minister, BBC reported. He was allegedly not cooperating with authorities on their investigation.

The Facebook post claims to show a recent video of a celebration of Khan’s arrest. The video shows a crowd packed into a street with waving flags.

“This isn’t Pakistan,” the caption reads. “This is London. They’re kicking off at the arrest of the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The caption is misleading. The video dates back to April 2022 when protests broke out in front of the house of former prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif in support of Khan after he was ousted, according to The Irish Sun.

Aerial view of protest out side Nawaz Sharif residency london❌#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/eGNI2RHS44 — Sohaib Raza (@SohaibMalikPTI) April 17, 2022

There have been protests in recent days in response to the arrest. Bloomberg reports that many protesters gathered outside the Pakistani Embassy in London to demand Khan’s release.

London Police have banned demonstrations outside Sharif’s home in the city after the news of Khan’s arrest broke, The National News U.K. reported. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

