FACT CHECK: Video Showing Iron Dome Defenses In Action Is Old

A video shared on Twitter claims to show Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system in action against rockets fired from Gaza.

About 400 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza hit residential buildings, Defense Minister Yoav Galant said. Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Israel notes a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the Iron Dome missile defense system, as it no longer intercepts missiles as it… pic.twitter.com/r8oKJQbdr6 — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 10, 2023

The video is from May 2021. The tweet also has incorrect information about the recent rocket barrages fired from Gaza.

Israel conducted airstrikes against Gaza May 10, claiming to strike rocket launching sites and squads from the militant group Islamic Jihad, according to The New York Times. These airstrikes resulted in the deaths of three commanders and several civilians, the outlet reported.

The video, shared on Twitter, claims to show Israel being hit by rocket fire in 2023. (RELATED: Have 300,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Died?)

“About 400 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza hit residential buildings, Defense Minister Yoav Galant said. Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Israel notes a significant reduction in the effectiveness of the Iron Dome missile defense system, as it no longer intercepts missiles as it once did,” the tweet reads.

However, this claim is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from May 2021. Israel’s official Twitter account shared the video and said it shows Ashdod.

These aren’t fireworks over Ashdod. They’re rockets. pic.twitter.com/Bcclhn33Qq — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 15, 2021

“These aren’t fireworks over Ashdod. They’re rockets,” Israel tweeted.

Furthermore, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant didn’t say that 400 rockets fired at Israel hit residential buildings.

Instead, Israeli officials said that 400 rockets were fired in total, with the majority being intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system or falling into open areas, according to The Associated Press. Gallant said that about a quarter of the rockets misfired and fell into Gaza, the outlet reported.