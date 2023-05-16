FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A MiG Engine Factory On Fire In Moscow?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a MiG engine factory on fire in Moscow.



Verdict: False

The image is from 2018 and shows an oil refinery fire, not a factory fire.

Fact Check:

Russian oil facilities have been attacked by drones in recent weeks, such as an oil depot being hit in Sevastopol and an oil refinery struck in Rostov region, according to The Moscow Times.

The Facebook image, which shows a building shrouded by fire, claims that a “factory that produces engines for MiG fighters are on fire in Moscow.” The claim went viral on Twitter, with one iteration receiving 539,000 views and 1,800 retweets.

The Facebook image, however, is old. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was first shared in November 2018. The image shows an oil refinery fire, according to Russian and Ukrainian news outlets.

The Russian Ministry of Energy said that the fire did not pose a “threat to the population and the environment,” according to 24 UA. 150 firefighters fought the fire, the outlet reported.

The image was also shared on Twitter and Russian social media website VK when the 2018 oil refinery broke out. The report about the oil refinery fire was also shared on Telegram, according to Media.Az. (RELATED: Have 100,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Died In The Russian-Ukrainian War?)

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently fact-checked a claim from Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. that 300,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed so far in the war.