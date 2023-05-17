FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Ukrainian Marder Stuck In River

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Ukrainian Marder infantry fighting vehicle stuck in a river.



Verdict: False

The image is from 2010, not 2023. It was taken in Afghanistan, not Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Germany announced it would be providing a €2.7 billion package to Ukraine, including Marders, Leopard 1 tanks and air defense systems, according to DW. It is the largest German military package to date, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image claims to show a Ukrainian marder stuck in a river. The Facebook image’s caption reads, “The German BMP Marder, handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has already managed to get stuck in one of the local rivers.”

This claim, however, is false. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was taken in 2010. The image was published in a 2021 article from The Drive, which described the image as a “German Army Marder crosses the Kunduz River in Afghanistan in May 2010.”

Check Your Fact also found the original image source using a keyword search. The original image was published by the Bundeswehr‘s Flickr account in November 2015. The Flickr description notes the image was taken in May 2010 and is captioned, “MARDER infantry fighting vehicle crossing the Kunduz River on May 18, 2010.”

This claim was originally spread on Telegram, according to Ukrainian outlet Ukrinform. The outlet was also one of the first to debunk the claim. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact recently fact-checked a video claiming Russia withdrew from Bakhmut.