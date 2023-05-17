FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Rocket Attack?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows recent footage of a beach evacuation during a rocket attack siren.

people evacuating a beach as sirens blare, indicating an incoming rocket attack (10/05/23) pic.twitter.com/c58FC1Wztj — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) May 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. This video dates back to 2021.

Fact Check:

Palestinians celebrated a ceasefire announcement with Israel over the weekend, Al Jazeera reported. Egypt brokered a ceasefire that would end the targeting of civilians and house demolition, there has been no confirmation from Israel at this time.

The Twitter post purports to show a packed beach evacuating after sirens started alarming. The post claims the video was shot recently.

“People evacuating a beach as sirens blare,” the caption reads. “Indicating an incoming rocket attack (10/05/23).”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is recent. The video appears to date back to May of 2021 in Tel Aviv during a period of heightened tension between Israel and Palestine.

תיעוד: כך נראה חוף הים בתל אביב בזמן אזעקה @ittaishick pic.twitter.com/QLT9GLLvhI — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 15, 2021

Tel Aviv did sound alarms recently due rocket attacks after Israeli forces killed a Jihadist leader, along with 30 others including women and children, earlier this month, Reuters reported. 1.5 million citizens were sent to shelters. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

