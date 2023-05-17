FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Recent Rocket Attack?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A video shared on social media purportedly shows recent footage of a beach evacuation during a rocket attack siren.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. This video dates back to 2021.

Fact Check:

Palestinians celebrated a ceasefire announcement with Israel over the weekend, Al Jazeera reported. Egypt brokered a ceasefire that would end the targeting of civilians and house demolition, there has been no confirmation from Israel at this time.

The Twitter post purports to show a packed beach evacuating after sirens started alarming. The post claims the video was shot recently.

“People evacuating a beach as sirens blare,” the caption reads. “Indicating an incoming rocket attack (10/05/23).”

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is recent. The video appears to date back to May of 2021 in Tel Aviv during a period of heightened tension between Israel and Palestine.

Tel Aviv did sound alarms recently due rocket attacks after Israeli forces killed a Jihadist leader, along with 30 others including women and children, earlier this month, Reuters reported. 1.5 million citizens were sent to shelters. (RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

This is not the first time that a video or image was shared online with a false or misleading caption. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Fox News darkened a photo of the alleged Atlanta shooter.

