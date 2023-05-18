FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show The May 2023 Attack In Ternopil, Ukraine

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows a fire in Ternopil, Ukraine after the city was attacked by Russia in May

Arrivals in Ternopil and here are very successful in everything It is reported that a significant part of the military aid sent by Western countries is concentrated in this region of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/SFFKA5G1zC — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 13, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was not taken in Ukraine and predates the recent Ternopil attack.

Fact Check:

Russian missiles struck Ternopil moments before a band hailing from the city took the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, according to BBC. Officials in Ternopil confirmed that two people were injured in the attack, NPR reported.

The Twitter post purports to show footage from the attack. The footage shows a large fire over a tree line with Russian text superimposed.

“Arrivals in Ternopil and here are very successful in everything,” the tweet reads. “It is reported that a significant part of the military aid sent by Western countries is concentrated in this region of Ukraine.”

The video was not taken in Ukraine, however, and predates the recent Ternopil attack. A reverse image search reveals that the video was first uploaded to Tabnak in January 2023. “Huge fire in Azarshahr oil factory,” the caption reads. Azarshahr is a city located in Iran, not Ukraine.

Channel One, a Russian state-controlled television channel, featured the video in an article about a drone attack affecting multiple cities in Iran. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ukrainian Troops Preparing For A Counteroffensive?)



