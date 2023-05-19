FACT CHECK: Video Of Joe Biden Talking About Donald Trump Is Old

A video shared on Twitter claims President Joe Biden said that former President Donald Trump is only “doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.”

Verdict: Misleading

The video was taken in 2019, not 2023. It does not show any recent Biden reaction.

Fact Check:

Special Counsel John Durham released his report into the FBI investigation of connections between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia May 15, according to The Associated Press. Trump and his supporters lauded the report’s findings that criticized the FBI’s handling of the investigation, the outlet reported.

The video implies to show Biden responding to Trump. He is shown speaking with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and said that Trump was only “doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.” (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

However, the video’s claim is missing context and is misleading. However, through a reverse image and keyword searches, Check Your Fact found that the video originates from September 2019. It shows Biden during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary season, which predates his presidency.



The “Ukraine controversy” in the CNN chyron is a reference to reporting that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, according to The Wall Street Journal. Trump would eventually be impeached for allegedly withholding security aid in order to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate the Bidens, though he was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, Politico reported.

