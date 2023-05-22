FACT CHECK: Is The NYC Subway Making Posters Featuring Jordan Neely And Daniel Penny?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a poster on a New York City subway car that features the altercation between Daniel Penny and Jordan Neely.

They are celebrating this man’s death as a victory. Never Forgive. Never Forget. Know Thy Enemy‼️ pic.twitter.com/i8kmMJ12Zc — IG: RahiemShabazz (@rahiemshabazz) May 13, 2023

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

Penny surrendered to police early this month and is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge in the death of Neely, CNN reported. The report goes on to say that Penny’s attorney states that he is confident Penny will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”

The Twitter post alleges NYC subways are now using the altercation in ads. The post shows an alleged poster of Penny holding Neely in a headlock.

“THIS COULD BE YOU,” the alleged poster reads. “Quit F***ing around on the NYC Subway.”

The photo has been digitally altered. There is no credible news report that suggests this poster is authentic. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that led to what appears to be the original image that featured a different poster advertising PlaySure Network for HIV Prevention. The images had the same backgrounds that showed a woman in a hood coat off to the side of the photo.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bylaws prohibit content that “Contains profanity, including words, symbols or gestures commonly understood as profanity even if they are mis-spelled or do not contain all their letters, or slang terms.” (RELATED: Is Will Smith Playing Adolf Hitler In A Netflix Show?)