FACT CHECK: Did Nigeria President Elect Bola Tinubu Meet With His Political Rival Peter Obi?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu and his political rival, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, together.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered.

Fact Check:

Obi was detained in London by the immigration officials for tax evasion in a company that he owned, The Nigerian news outlet The Premium Times reported. Obi claimed he would never “knowingly break the law” and restated his commitment to challenging the February President Election results.

The Twitter post allegedes Tinubu met with Obi to reconcile their differences. The post shares an alleged photo with the two posing for a photo.

“The Labor Party Presidential candidate H.E Peter Obi visited the President Elect Tinubu,” the caption reads. “The Reconciliation & Nation Building has started. Obidients accept the will of God & join us in building a better & greater Nigeria. Let us all make Nigeria safe and great again.”

The photo has been digitally altered. There is no credible news report that suggests this photo is authentic. Obi was asked about this alleged meeting in an interview with Arise News and completely denied visiting Tinubu. The interviewer referred to a visit saying that it appeared on social media that they two had recently met for a possible reconciliation. Obi responded saying, “I never visited him. I didn’t.”(RELATED: Is Kenya Getting Rid Of The U.S. Dollar?)

The original photo was shared earlier on Apr. 26 and showed Tinubu standing with several people in the same setting as the alleged photo with Obi. The photo was taken with Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Obi was not present.