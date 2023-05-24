FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Ukrainian Drone Over Russian Border

A video shared on Twitter claims to show a Ukrainian loitering munition over Belgorod, Russia.

Belgorod region 😯 That’s not Shahed, so….

Our new Ukrainian drone?

Interesting… pic.twitter.com/BZGNVbIPOA — MAKS 23 🇺🇦🎂🎉 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) May 22, 2023

Verdict: False

The video shows a Russian Shahed drone in September 2022. The video was shot over Odesa.

Fact Check:

Pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters attacked the Belgorod border region, claiming to have captured at least one Russian settlement and pushing into others, according to the Financial Times.

The Twitter video claims to show a Ukrainian drone, similar to a Shahed loitering munition, over Belgorod. The tweet reads, “Belgorod region 😯 That’s not Shahed, so….Our new Ukrainian drone? Interesting…”

However, the video is old. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from September 2022 and shows a part of Ukraine, not Russia. The video was shared on Twitter by an account that identified the location as Odesa, a port city in Ukraine. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

#Одесса, иранский БПЛА-камикадзе над городом, сбить его не очень получается, да и если не взорвется в воздухе, при падении на улицы может понаделать делов, БЧ у него вполне приличная https://t.co/B8VCVSvGR1 #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/ADvhfVxWZF — Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) September 23, 2022

“#Odessa ,an Iranian kamikaze UAV over the city, it’s not very successful to shoot it down, and even if it doesn’t explode in the air, it can do business when it falls on the streets, its warhead is quite decent,” the account tweeted.

The video was confirmed to be taken in Odesa by GeoConfirmed, a Twitter account that geolocates videos taken in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Check Your Fact confirmed that geolocation using Google Earth.