FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Ukrainian Drone Over Russian Border

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter
A video shared on Twitter claims to show a Ukrainian loitering munition over Belgorod, Russia.

Verdict: False

The video shows a Russian Shahed drone in September 2022. The video was shot over Odesa.

Fact Check:

Pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters attacked the Belgorod border region, claiming to have captured at least one Russian settlement and pushing into others, according to the Financial Times.

The Twitter video claims to show a Ukrainian drone, similar to a Shahed loitering munition, over Belgorod. The tweet reads, “Belgorod region 😯 That’s not Shahed, so….Our new Ukrainian drone? Interesting…”

However, the video is old. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from September 2022 and shows a part of Ukraine, not Russia. The video was shared on Twitter by an account that identified the location as Odesa, a port city in Ukraine. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

“#Odessa ,an Iranian kamikaze UAV over the city, it’s not very successful to shoot it down, and even if it doesn’t explode in the air, it can do business when it falls on the streets, its warhead is quite decent,” the account tweeted.

The video was confirmed to be taken in Odesa by GeoConfirmed, a Twitter account that geolocates videos taken in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Check Your Fact confirmed that geolocation using Google Earth.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Ukrainian Drone Over Russian Border
'A Nation That Was Founded By Geniuses But Is Run By Idiots' – Did Jeff Foxworthy Write This Post Criticizing The US?
FACT CHECK: Is This Advertisement Promoting Cola For Babies Real?
FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Announce A Medicare Stimulus That Includes Free Dental Care?