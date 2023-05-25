FACT CHECK: Video Shows U.S. Evacuation From Afghanistan, Not NATO Forces In Ukraine

A video shared on Twitter claims to show North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Ukraine.

In case you missed it, NATO soldiers now in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/FAkhmP5nrR — Dane (@UltraDane) May 18, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is from 2021. It shows the evacuation of Afghanistan by the United States, not NATO forces in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The U.S. is allowing other nations to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine after months of saying that the country did not need the aircraft, according to The Washington Post. This comes as Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive is set to begin in the upcoming weeks, the outlet reported.

The Twitter video claims to show NATO troops in Ukraine. The video shows helicopters and transport aircraft. (RELATED: Did The Leaked Pentagon Documents Show Ukraine Suffered 71,000 Dead?)

However, through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from Afghanistan. The video was shared on YouTube in August 2021 with the title, “US Army AH-64E Apache Guardians dispersing a crowd of refugees on the runway of Kabul Airport.”

Check Your Fact was able to geolocate the video to Kabul Airport using Google Earth. Other videos with different angles of the helicopters were reported on by news outlets such as Insider and The Drive.

The leaked Pentagon documents show that some NATO countries, such as the United Kingdom and the U.S., do have special forces in the country, according to BBC News. U.K special forces are also operating close to the frontlines, according to a Wall Street Journal op-ed written by Washington Examiner national security writer Tom Rogan.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding the status of the Ukraine war has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim alleging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a symbol that was synonymous with a fascist World War II nationalist group.