FACT CHECK: Pride-Themed Ford Commercial Stems From 2022, Not 2023

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a recent Ford advertisement depicting a truck with pride flag colors that was created after Bud Light’s partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Verdict: False

The post is miscaptioned. The commercial was actually created in 2022, predating Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney.

Fact Check:

Bud Light sales have tanked after many conservatives boycotted the brand due to its partnership with Mulvaney, according to ABC News. Sales of other Anheuser-Busch brands such as Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Natural Light have dropped as well, New York Post reported.

The video shows two Ford trucks racing each other while covered in mud. The trucks drive through puddles that wash the mud off, revealing that one truck is red and the other has the colors of the rainbow pride flag.

“Redefining tough,” reads text at the end of the ad.

“Ford goes woke! Looks like they didn’t learn from Bud Light,” the post’s caption reads. “The alphabet mafia is ramming their agenda down our throats! BOYCOTT @ford.”

The post is miscaptioned, however. The video was originally shared on Twitter by Ford News Europe in June 2022. Contrary to the post’s claims, this predates Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney.

Out in the wild with the #Ford #NextGenRangerRaptor and #VeryGayRaptor who will be partnering up at @fosgoodwood to Drive out Discrimination in the automotive industries. Learn about the Very Gay Raptor on our #FordBlog 👉 https://t.co/vCUs4PFgsN@fordperformance #FOS — Ford News Europe (@FordNewsEurope) June 21, 2022

A press release was posted to Ford’s website last year about the truck seen in the commercial, called “Very Gay Raptor.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Fake Driving A Ford Electric Truck?)



