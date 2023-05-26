FACT CHECK: Is Disney World Replacing The American Flag With The LGBTQ+ Pride Flag In June 2023?
A post shared on Facebook purports Walt Disney World is replacing the American flag with the LGBTQ+ pride flag in June 2023.
Verdict: False
The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.
Fact Check:
Disney Parks Chief Josh D’Amaro says the resort’s clash with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not hurt business, according to Deadline. Despite this comment, the company recently canceled a one-billion-dollar deal that would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the state, The New York Times reported.
“Disney is replacing the AMERICAN FLAG, with the Pride flag all June. A Pride event at 5pm. Ironic the US flag is what allows that Flag,” the Facebook post purports.
The claim is false, as it stems from a May 22 article published by the website, “Mouse Trap News.” The site describes itself as “the world’s best satire site” via its “About” page. The site also indicates that it publishes “fake stories about Disney Parks stuff” via the same “About” page.
The article claims Walt Disney World is replacing the American flag with the LGBTQ+ pride flag as part of its ongoing battle with DeSantis. In addition, the article purports the Flag Retreat Ceremony that typically takes place in the Magic Kingdom at 5:00 p.m. every day and features a playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be discontinued in favor of a Pride Flag Retreat Ceremony featuring Gloria Gaynor’s song, “I Will Survive.”
Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports supporting the claim. The claim neither appears on Walt Disney World’s website nor its verified social media accounts. DeSantis also has not publicly addressed the purported claim. (RELATED: Did Ron DeSantis Use The National Guard To Block Disney World’s Entrance?)
The false claim about Walt Disney World replacing the American flag with the LGBTQ+ pride flag did not just circulate on Facebook, a video iteration of the claim can also be found on TikTok.
Check Your Fact has contacted a Walt Disney World Public Relations spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.