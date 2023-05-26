FACT CHECK: Is Disney World Replacing The American Flag With The LGBTQ+ Pride Flag In June 2023?

A post shared on Facebook purports Walt Disney World is replacing the American flag with the LGBTQ+ pride flag in June 2023.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published on a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

Disney Parks Chief Josh D’Amaro says the resort’s clash with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not hurt business, according to Deadline. Despite this comment, the company recently canceled a one-billion-dollar deal that would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the state, The New York Times reported.