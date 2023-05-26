FACT CHECK: No, Michelle Obama’s Mother Does Not Refer To Her As Michael In Her Will

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

An image shared on social media purports former First Lady Michelle Obama’s mother revealed in her will that Michelle was born a male.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 5D Earth (@mosthighs_44)

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has remained in negotiations with President Joe Biden over the debt limit, The Associated Press reported. McCarthy sent Republican lawmakers to the White House for discussion but noted that the two sides are “still far apart.”

The Instagram post purports Michelle Obama’s mother’s will refers to her as Michael. The post shares an alleged article that claims Michelle Obama’s mother had chosen to leave her inheritance to “my son Michael,” which implies that Michelle was born male.

“Obamas Mother in Law Said her son ‘Michael ‘ And She stood on that Statement before transitioning out of here!” the caption reads.

The claim is baseless. There is no credible news report that suggests Michelle Obama’s mother has a will that suggests she claimed to have a son named Michael. The claim stems from a satirical website that is not deleted called, Obamawatcher.com.

The website’sabout section clearly identifies itself as satire, “Obamawatcher.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Explosion AT Pentagon)

This is not the first time a fabricated article has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that the Guardian published a piece about getting “dozens” of COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Showing Ocasio-Cortez With Massive Cleavage Is Fake
FACT CHECK: No, Illegal Immigrants Do Not Have Unlimited Text And Internet On ICE-Distributed Phones
FACT CHECK: Is Disney World Replacing The American Flag With The LGBTQ+ Pride Flag In June 2023?
FACT CHECK: Did This Man Die In A Car Crash 2 Weeks After Claiming He Had An Affair With Barack Obama?