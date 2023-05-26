FACT CHECK: No, Michelle Obama’s Mother Does Not Refer To Her As Michael In Her Will

An image shared on social media purports former First Lady Michelle Obama’s mother revealed in her will that Michelle was born a male.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Instagram post purports Michelle Obama’s mother’s will refers to her as Michael. The post shares an alleged article that claims Michelle Obama’s mother had chosen to leave her inheritance to “my son Michael,” which implies that Michelle was born male.

“Obamas Mother in Law Said her son ‘Michael ‘ And She stood on that Statement before transitioning out of here!” the caption reads.

The claim is baseless. There is no credible news report that suggests Michelle Obama’s mother has a will that suggests she claimed to have a son named Michael. The claim stems from a satirical website that is not deleted called, Obamawatcher.com.

The website’s “about section“ clearly identifies itself as satire, “Obamawatcher.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Image Claims To Show Explosion AT Pentagon)