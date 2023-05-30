FACT CHECK: No, The Ukrainian Army Did Not Call For Enlistment To Obtain European Citizenship

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a job listing asking citizens from the Middle East and North Africa to enlist with Ukraine to fight in the war.

Verdict: False

The ad is not genuine. A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed that the ad does not show an actual campaign sponsored by the EU.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post purports the Ukrainian military is granting European citizenship for those who enlist. The shared image allegedly shows a job listing inviting citizens of the Middle East and North Africa to enlist with the Ukrainian army in exchange for UK citizenship.

The listing promises “high contract payment” and “accelerated citizenship in the UK or EU.”

“Send them off to war As if the migrant invasion wasn’t enough,” the caption reads. “Africa and the middle East are now being offered accelerated guaranteed EU and UK status if they ‘assist Ukraine’!”

This ad is not genuine, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim that Ukraine is seeking soldiers from the Middle East and North Africa.

Humanitarian organization Support Ukraine Coordination Hub posted on Twitter that its address has been falsely connected to the ad and that it has been reported to the police. (RELATED: Article Claims 100,000 Ukrainian Troops Have Died During The Russian-Ukrainian War)

We noticed our Fulham address was used for an advert looking for mercenaries. It has nothing to do with us, as we are humanitarian organization . We already reported the ad to police. Thanks for your trust and continuous support 1/2 — Support Ukraine.London Hub (@ukraine_hub) May 23, 2023

“This is not an EU sponsored or originated campaign and is most likely an attempt to mislead people since it is bearing hallmarks of a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine and the European Union,” a spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

The spokesperson added that there is no centralized “EU citizenship program” and third countries or private entities (such as companies) cannot grant EU citizenship.